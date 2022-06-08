Kweon Sung-dong (C), floor leader of the ruling People Power Party, and Foreign Minister Park Jin (R), talk during a meeting of the ruling party, government, and presidential office, to check national security in the wake of North Korea's latest missile launches at the National Assembly, in Seoul, South Korea, 08 June 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Participants pose for a photo prior to a meeting of the ruling party, government, and presidential office, to check national security in the wake of North Korea's latest missile launches at the National Assembly, in Seoul, South Korea, 08 June 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong (C), holds talks with his US counterpart, Wendy Sherman (R), and his Japanese counterpart, Takeo Mori (2-L), on North Korean provocations at the foreign ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 08 June 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea, Japan and the United States agreed Wednesday to strengthen military cooperation with North Korea, at a time when the regime seems to be preparing a new nuclear test.

At a Wednesday meeting in Seoul between the vice foreign ministers of the three countries, Cho Hyun-dong, Takeo Mori and Wendy Sherman, the three "condemned the insistent and illegal missile launches by (North) Korea," according to a joint statement.

"The deputy secretary of state reaffirmed the firm commitments of the US to the defense of (South) Korea and Japan, including extended deterrence," the text read.

(...)