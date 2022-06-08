South Korea, Japan and the United States agreed Wednesday to strengthen military cooperation with North Korea, at a time when the regime seems to be preparing a new nuclear test.
At a Wednesday meeting in Seoul between the vice foreign ministers of the three countries, Cho Hyun-dong, Takeo Mori and Wendy Sherman, the three "condemned the insistent and illegal missile launches by (North) Korea," according to a joint statement.
"The deputy secretary of state reaffirmed the firm commitments of the US to the defense of (South) Korea and Japan, including extended deterrence," the text read.
(...)