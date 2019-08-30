A group of pro-independence protesters stormed the headquarters of the governor of Papua province, on the easternmost tip of Indonesia, in an escalation of tensions since protests began in the region last week.

The group of secessionists — which comprises 1,000 people, according to its spokespersons — managed to hoist the pro-independence flag and demand the holding of a referendum on self-determination to bring a solution to the regional conflict, said one of the leaders of the protests, Victor Yeimo, in a video posted on social media on Friday. EFE-EPA