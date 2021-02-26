Serbia is leading continental Europe’s Covid-19 vaccine drive thanks to its decision to purchase millions of Chinese-produced jabs combined with a well-planned rollout strategy.

The Balkan nation’s health authorities on Friday said they had administered a total of 1.37 million doses to a population of around seven million, which means almost 19.6% of the population have had at least one shot, compared to the European Union average of 6.6%.

Around 75% of the vaccines in Serbia come from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm but health workers also have access to shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca — two of three that have been approved in the EU so far — and Russia’s Sputnik V.