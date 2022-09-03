Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts while in action against Wu Yibing of China during their third round match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2022. EFE-EPA/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

Serena Williams of the US hits a return at the net to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in their third round match of the US Open Tennis Championships, at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2022. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Serena Williams of the United States reacts while being interviewed on court after being defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, during the third round at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Serena Williams of the USA gestures after being defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their third round match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Home favorite and all-time great Serena Williams on Friday bid adieu to the US Open, in what could very well be her career's last match, in style as she stretched Australian Ajla Tomljanovic to the limit in a cliffhanger that lasted over three hours, before her eventual defeat.

Williams, 40, saved five match points in the third-round encounter at the Arthur Ashe stadium, filled to the brim with spectators that cheered Serena at every point and gave her a heartfelt farewell after she lost 5-7, 7-6(4) and 1-6 to the Australian.

In a recent interview, the US legend had hinted that she could retire soon, possibly after the ongoing grand slam.

However, in her post-match interview on Friday night, Williams was non-committal about whether this was to be her last match.

(...)