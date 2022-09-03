Home favorite and all-time great Serena Williams on Friday bid adieu to the US Open, in what could very well be her career's last match, in style as she stretched Australian Ajla Tomljanovic to the limit in a cliffhanger that lasted over three hours, before her eventual defeat.
Williams, 40, saved five match points in the third-round encounter at the Arthur Ashe stadium, filled to the brim with spectators that cheered Serena at every point and gave her a heartfelt farewell after she lost 5-7, 7-6(4) and 1-6 to the Australian.
In a recent interview, the US legend had hinted that she could retire soon, possibly after the ongoing grand slam.
However, in her post-match interview on Friday night, Williams was non-committal about whether this was to be her last match.
