26/11/2019.- Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (L) greets Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint Germain after a Champions League match in Madrid, Spain, 26 November 2019. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Sergio Ramos warming up before a Real Madrid game against Atalanta, in Madrid, March 16, 2021. EFE/JuanJo Martín

Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday confirmed the signing of veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos on a two-season deal.

Ramos’ arrives on a free transfer after his contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season.EFE