26/11/2019.- Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (L) greets Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint Germain after a Champions League match in Madrid, Spain, 26 November 2019. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Sergio Ramos warming up before a Real Madrid game against Atalanta, in Madrid, March 16, 2021. EFE/JuanJo Martín

Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday confirmed the signing of veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos on a two-season deal.

Ramos’ arrives on a free transfer after his contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season.

The former Madrid captain is set to sign for two seasons, amending PSG’s original offer of one season with an option of an additional season.

The two-year contract was confirmed after the defender, who underwent surgery on his left knee in February, passed a medical examination on Wednesday in Paris.

(...)