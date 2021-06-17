Real Madrid said Wednesday that 35-year-old defender Sergio Ramos will be leaving the club after 16 seasons.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that tomorrow, Thursday 17 June, at 12:30 p.m., an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Perez," the club said.

"Sergio Ramos will then appear before the media in a virtual press conference," the Blancos said in a brief statement.

The club legend, who has won 22 titles in his tenure with Real Madrid, missed a significant part of the 2020-2021 campaign due to injury, appearing in only 15 of 38 LaLiga matches.