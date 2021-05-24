Sergio Ramos celebrates his goal during a Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atalanta in Madrid, Spain, 16 March 2021. EFE/FILE/JuanJo Martín

Luis Enrique has left defensive stalwart Sergio Ramos out of Spain’s 24-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 championship.

Ramos, who has captained Spain since 2016 and was a integral part of the team that won the tournament in 2008 and the World Cup two years later, has been struggling to recover from a hamstring injury.

To alleviate potential issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Uefa is allowing national teams to select up to 26 players, but Enrique said even a full recovery in the coming weeks would probably not be enough to earn Ramos one of the two unused spots in the squad.

“There is a chance he might recover, but I think it’s unlikely to happen,” he said.

In the last five months, Ramos has only played a total of seven games - five with Real Madrid and two with Spain.

For the first time in the history of Spain’s national team, no members of Real Madrid have been named in the squad, with right-back Dani Carvajal also excluded as he has struggled for fitness this season.