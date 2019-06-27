Police and emergency workers at the scene after a suicide bombing targeted a police vehicle in Tunis, Tunisia, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Police take measures at the scene after a suicide bombing targeted a police vehicle in the Tunisian capital in Tunis, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A series of explosions in the Tunisian capital seriously injured two police officers and a civilian on Thursday, police told Efe.

Police said a suspected terrorist targeted a police patrol on Charles de Gaulle street in downtown Tunis not far from the heavily guarded French embassy. The sources said the suspect "appeared to survive the attack."

"There has been a huge explosion which has rocked the whole street. People fled running in all directions," an eye-witness who was just meters from the incident told Efe. The area has since been cordoned off.

Police said the first attack left two officers and a civilian gravely injured.

A second blast followed shortly after outside the police's counter-terror department in the Al Gorjani neighborhood of the city, resulting in two casualties, security sources said.

State TV reported a third attack in the coastal city of Sousse, one of the holiday hotspots in the North African country, although offered no further detail on a possible number of casualties.

Tunisia, which is the fourth-largest exporter of foreign extremists joining the Islamic State terror organization in Iraq and Syria behind Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, suffered a string of three attacks in 2015 that killed 72 people – 60 foreign tourists and 12 members of the presidential guard.

Those attacks, which prompted a massive drop in Tunisia's tourism, one of the country's principal economic pillars, were claimed by a group claiming IS affiliation.EFE-EPA

jm/jt/sh