Ash accumulation by the side of the El Paso road in La Palma, Spain, 4 November 2021. EFE/ Elvira Urquijo A.

Despite seismic movements and toxic gas stabilizing on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, services continue to be disrupted due to a river of lava that is encroaching on a busy road, the Department of Homeland Security reported on Thursday.

The DSN added that the number of earthquakes had decreased notably and that sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide emissions had also dropped although the density of gas in the air was still high.EFE

can/ch/jt