A boy who was injured in a car bomb blast, receives treatment at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 06 July 2021. EFE-EPA/M SADIQ

A boy who was injured in a car bomb blast, receives treatment at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 06 July 2021. EFE-EPA/M SADIQ

Taliban fighters Wednesday entered the capital of the northwestern Badghis province, capturing the first provincial headquarters in their rapid advance through Afghanistan, an official said, in a major military setback for the besieged government forces after the hasty American withdrawal from the country.

Zyauddin Akazoy, a member of the lower house of the Afghan parliament from Badghis, told EFE that hundreds of government forces surrendered to the advancing Taliban fighters before the insurgents captured parts of the Qala-e-Naw city.

“The Taliban have entered the city,” Akazoy said. EFE