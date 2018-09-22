An Iranian soldier carries a child who was injured in a terror attack during a military parade in the city of Ahvaz, southern, Iran, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/BEHRAD GHASEMI

An Iranian soldier carries his friend who was injured in a terror attack during a military parade in the city of Ahvaz, southern, Iran, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/BEHRAD GHASEMI

Iranian soldiers on the ground as a terror attack take place during a military parade in the city of Ahvaz, southern, Iran, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/BEHRAD GHASEMI

Several civilians and at least four alleged terrorists died Saturday in an attack during a military parade in the western Iranian city of Ahvaz.

Around 20 people were also injured - among them a woman and a child - who were taken to a hospital.

According to Iran's official IRNA agency, which did not give an exact toll of the casualties, there are several civilians among those dead, and that four or five terrorists were taken down by the security forces.

The agency said that the attack did not affect any of the leaders present at the parade.

The assailants opened fire on the troops at the parade and on the public, but were not able to enter the parade area.

According to Tasnim agency, they fired their weapons from a building located near the place where the parade was being held.

The military parade was held to mark the Sacred Defense Week, which commemorates the war between Iran and Iraq (1980-88).

Attacks inside Iran are not common, even though extremist groups are known to engage the troops near its borders with Pakistan and Iraq.

The last major terror attack in the country occurred in June 2017 on the Iranian parliament in Tehran, which was claimed by the Islamic State, and in which 17 people died and more than 50 were wounded.