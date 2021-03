A health personnel of the Police prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine, at the hub number 1 of the COVID vaccination center set up at the Pietro Ilardi Police Station in Genoa, Italy, 10 March 2021. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Denmark has temporarily halted the use of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca to probe whether it could be linked to several cases of blood clots reported among vaccinated people.

Norway and Italy have also suspended the rollout of the vaccine, developed by the Swedish pharmaceutical company and Oxford University.EFE-EPA

