A number of Democratic lawmakers participate - and were arrested by Capitol Police - in a pro-abortion demonstration outside the US Supreme Court in Washington on July 19, 2022. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is arrested by Capitol Police outside the US Supreme Court in Washington on July 19, 2022, while participating in a pro-abortion protest. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Police arrested several Democratic congresswomen, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, on Tuesday during a protest in favor of the right to abortion in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington DC.

As EFE learned, Ocasio-Cortez was handcuffed and arrested by Capitol Police officers for blocking traffic in front of the high court building.

US media outlets reported that among the other Democratic legislators present at the protest were Nydia Velazquez, Carolyn Maloney and Jackie Speier, all representing districts in New York, and Bonnie Watson Coleman (New Jersey).

The Capitol Police tweeted that 16 members of Congress were arrested.