Several members of the G20 - a group of major industrialized and emerging countries - have underlined that Russia's war against Ukraine has slowed the recovery of the global economy causing a setback.

This was the final summary of the meeting between the finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20, held on Friday and Saturday on the island of Bali, according to a statement released early Sunday by Indonesia, the host country and chair of the group this year.

The text, prepared by Indonesia in the absence of a joint communiqué because of the differences between the members of the G20 on the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the global economy, which has been facing high inflation as well as a food and energy crisis. EFE