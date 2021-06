Anti-government protesters burn waste bins to block a highway that leads to the airport during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

At least 18 people were injured overnight in protests against the growing economic crisis in Lebanon as the national currency has plunged to a new record low in the black market, the state-run news agency NNA reported on Sunday.

The NNA said that four of those wounded amid clashes between protesters and security personnel in the northern city of Tripoli had to be transferred to hospitals. EFE

