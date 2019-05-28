Agustín Lasaosa, Huesca president, during a conference after the team's promotion to La Liga, Madrid, July 2, 2018. EFE/FILE/Javier Lizón

An archive image of Iñigo López playing for Granada CF against Valencia in Valencia, Spain, Oct. 1, 2011. EFE/FILE/Kai Försterling

An archive image of Carlos Aranda (R) playing for Granada CF against Real Betis in Granada, Spain, Apr. 5, 2013. EFE/FILE/Miguel Ángel Molina

Spanish player Samu Saiz (C, blond hair) presented as one of the new players ar Getafe, Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 2, 2019. EFE/FILE/ Carlos Mateos

Real Valladolid midfielder Borja Fernández (c), during a match against Alavés in Valladolid, Spain, Sept. 16, 2018. EFE/FILE/NACHO GALLEGO

An archive image of Raúl Bravo during a press conference as he announced his departure from Cordoba FC, in Cordoba, Spain, Aug. 14, 2014. EFE/FILE/SALAS

Several soccer players from Spain's first and second divisions have been arrested on suspicion of having taken part in match-fixing, National Police sources told EFE on Tuesday.

The sources said raids had begun early in the morning in an operation against alleged soccer match-fixing that had been set up in a bid to obtain financial benefits from betting on the outcome of games.

Former Real Madrid defender Raul Bravo, the alleged ringleader of the gang involved in the match-fixing and betting, was among those arrested.

Another alleged member of the gang who was arrested was Borja Fernandez, who recently retired after playing the last two seasons at Real Valladolid, where he was one of the team's captains.

Fernandez has previous spells at Getafe, Real Madrid, Mallorca, Eibar and Deportivo de La Coruña.

Huesca's team headquarters were raided by police and club records were seized, police said.

Agustín Lasaosa, president of the Huesca and Juan Carlos Galindo Lanuza, head of the medical services of the same club, have also been arrested.

Huesca played in Spain's top tier until being relegated at the end of the season.

Lasaosa (60) became president of Huesca in May 2017.

Carlos Aranda, a former player at several First Division teams, was also among those arrested, sources said.

All the detainees were being held on suspicion of forming part of a criminal organization, corruption and money laundering, police said.

Bravo (38) became part of Real Madrid's youth team in 1997 and was promoted to the first team in 2003, remaining there until 2007.

He retired as a professional player in 2017 after having played with several teams in the Greek soccer leagues.

Among the arrested players who were linked to Madrid's youth teams were Fernández, Carlos Aranda and Samu Saiz.

Iñigo López Montaña, who was also arrested, had formed part of Atletico Madrid's youth academy and plied his trade with Deportivo de La Coruña for the second half of the 2018/19 season.EFE-EPA

lca/hh/jt