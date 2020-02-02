A man has been shot dead by British police in a "terrorist-related" incident in London on Sunday.
Several people were stabbed in the attack in Streatham in the south of the United Kingdom’s capital city, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.
An armed policeman secures the site of an incident after a man has been shot by armed police at a street in Streatham, London, Britain, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/STR
A policeman secures the site of an incident after a man has been shot by armed police at a street in Streatham, London, Britain, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/STR
Police emergency services at the site of an incident after a man has been shot by armed police at a street in Streatham, London, Britain, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/STR
A policeman secures the area of an incident after a man has been shot by armed police at a street in Streatham, London, Britain, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/STR
A man has been shot dead by British police in a "terrorist-related" incident in London on Sunday.
Several people were stabbed in the attack in Streatham in the south of the United Kingdom’s capital city, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.