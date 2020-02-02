A policeman secures the area of an incident after a man has been shot by armed police at a street in Streatham, London, Britain, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Police emergency services at the site of an incident after a man has been shot by armed police at a street in Streatham, London, Britain, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

A policeman secures the site of an incident after a man has been shot by armed police at a street in Streatham, London, Britain, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

An armed policeman secures the site of an incident after a man has been shot by armed police at a street in Streatham, London, Britain, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

A man has been shot dead by British police in a "terrorist-related" incident in London on Sunday.

Several people were stabbed in the attack in Streatham in the south of the United Kingdom’s capital city, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.