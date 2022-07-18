Reggio Emilia (Italy), 17/07/2022.- A photo taken with a drone shows the dry bed of the Po River between Parma and Reggio Emilia, Italy, 17 July 2022. Northern Italy has been struggling with a drought that began in winter, following spring rains insufficient enough to fill the gap, and an early summer with the hottest month of May recorded in 19 years. (Italia) EFE/EPA/ANDREA FASANI

Rajskie (Poland), 17/07/2022.- Low level of the San River in Rajskie, southeast Poland, 17 July 2022. Due to low rainfall, rivers in the Subcarpathian region are rapidly dropping in level. (Polonia) EFE/EPA/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT

Rome (Italy), 18/07/2022.- A farmer shows his dry field due to drought in Rome, Italy, 18 July 2022. The high temperatures have made the severe drought that Italy is suffering worse and which has caused massive problems for the nation's agriculture. Farmers' association Coldiretti has said that Italy's agriculture sector has suffered over three billion euros in damages due to the drought and the heat and crop yields have been reduced by up to 70 per cent in some cases. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Reggio Emilia (Italy), 17/07/2022.- The dry bed of the Po River between Parma and Reggio Emilia, Italy, 17 July 2022. Northern Italy has been struggling with a drought that began in winter, following spring rains insufficient enough to fill the gap, and an early summer with the hottest month of May recorded in 19 years. (Italia) EFE/EPA/ANDREA FASANI

Hajduszovat (Hungary), 18/07/2022.- Dried out soil is cracked in a maize field near Hajduszovat, Hungary, 18 July 2022. Drought causes serious damages to the agriculture in most of the eastern half of Hungary. (Hungría) EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT

A "staggering portion" of Europe is at risk of extreme drought, according to a report published by the European Commission on Monday.

The study by the EC’s Joint Research Centre found that a drought that has been affecting much of the continent since the start of the year has been exacerbated by scorching heat waves and dry conditions in May and June.

The lack of precipitation has “impacted river discharges widely” across Europe, with the Po in northern Italy at the “highest level of drought severity.”

(...)