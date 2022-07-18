A "staggering portion" of Europe is at risk of extreme drought, according to a report published by the European Commission on Monday.
The study by the EC’s Joint Research Centre found that a drought that has been affecting much of the continent since the start of the year has been exacerbated by scorching heat waves and dry conditions in May and June.
The lack of precipitation has “impacted river discharges widely” across Europe, with the Po in northern Italy at the “highest level of drought severity.”
(...)