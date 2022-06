Colombian singer Shakira (R) poses for the media with her partner, FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique (L), during the presentation of her new album 'Shakira' in Barcelona, Spain, 20 March 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREU DALMAU

Colombian singer Shakira is separating from her partner, Barcelona football player Gerard Piqué, after a 11-year-relationship, her agency announced Saturday.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways,” the statement read. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Local media had reported that Barcelona’s defender had left the family home after allegedly having an affair.

(...)