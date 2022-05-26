Shakira arrives for the screening of 'Elvis' during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 25 May 2022. The festival runs from 17 to 28 May. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Colombian singer Shakira is set to go on trial in Spain for allegedly defrauding the Spanish tax agency of 14.5 million euros ($16.8M), a Barcelona court ruled Thursday.

The court rejected an appeal lodged by the popstar’s defense team and ruled there was sufficient evidence to move ahead with the criminal case in which she is accused by state prosecutors of avoiding income and corporate tax payments between 2012-14 by declaring her residency outside Spain and using a network of companies based in tax havens.

Shakira has already paid the 14.5 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities — plus a further three million in interest — but the move does not foreclose the possibility of a trial.

