Anti Brexit protesters stand outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

An anti Brexit protester stands outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A no entry sign outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow laughing in the House of Commons in London, Britain, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT

A five-week suspension of the UK's Parliament got underway on Tuesday with dramatic scenes in the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of the Conservative Party, scheduled the prorogation of Parliament until 14 October, when he is due to hold a Queen's Speech, which sets out the government's legislative agenda for the coming year. EFE-EPA