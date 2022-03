A security guard stands at the entrance to a wet market in Shanghai, China, 23 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A woman and child wearing protective gear walk on the street in Shanghai, China, 23 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Shanghai, the most populous city in China and its financial hub with 24 million inhabitants, Monday began a two-phase lockdown to arrest the worst Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic began two years ago.

The lockdown is the most extensive in an urban center that is likely to affect the Chinese and the world economies as the city is the global financial and logistics center.

But the authorities said they would implement the lockdown in two phases.

(...)