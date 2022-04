People line up for Covid-19 tests in a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 16 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Shanghai reported its first three Covid-19 deaths since the business hub started a rigid lockdown on March 28 in a bid to curb its worst outbreak since the pandemic began.

Health authorities said the deceased, between 89 and 91 years of age, were unvaccinated and had underlying health issues.

Despite China’s zero Covid-19 policy, authorities are grappling with low vaccination rates among older people, who are also especially vulnerable to the disease.

