Authorities on Thursday were set to impose fresh coronavirus restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing as part of China’s strict “zero Covid” policy.
Tough lockdown measures – particularly in Shanghai, where most of the city’s 25 million residents were barred from leaving their homes for two months – were only eased last week.
As part of Beijing’s draconian approach to curbing Covid-19, all positive coronavirus cases are isolated, while close contacts – which can include their whole apartment block or residential community – must quarantine.
(...)