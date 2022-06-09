Beijing (China), 08/06/2022.- A man (R) undergoes a COVID-19 test in Beijing, China, 08 June 2022. According to the latest economic update by the World Bank, China's growth normalization has been disrupted by several COVID-19 outbreaks, projecting the economic growth of China to slow down to 4.3 percent in 2022 before rebounding to 5.2 percent in 2023. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Beijing (China), 08/06/2022.- People lineup for a COVID-19 test in Beijing, China, 08 June 2022. According to the latest economic update by the World Bank, China's growth normalization has been disrupted by several COVID-19 outbreaks, projecting the economic growth of China to slow down to 4.3 percent in 2022 before rebounding to 5.2 percent in 2023. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Shanghai (China).- A man in quarantine behind fences talks to visitors amid a new round of COVID-19 lockdowns, in Shanghai, China, 04 June 2022. Four days after the Shanghai lockdown was lifted, the city is still battling new sporadic community COVID-19 cases. Mandatory emergency PCR testing has been administered in all medium and high-risk neighboring compounds where residential security is banging on doors, shouting at people to quickly come down. People in high and medium-risk areas are required to undergo a daily PCR test for two weeks. If all residents test negative for COVID-19, their areas will be marked as low-risk. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Authorities on Thursday were set to impose fresh coronavirus restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing as part of China’s strict “zero Covid” policy.

Tough lockdown measures – particularly in Shanghai, where most of the city’s 25 million residents were barred from leaving their homes for two months – were only eased last week.

As part of Beijing’s draconian approach to curbing Covid-19, all positive coronavirus cases are isolated, while close contacts – which can include their whole apartment block or residential community – must quarantine.

