A woman rides a bicycle on the street during the heavy winds and rain caused by “In-Fa” typhoon in Shanghai, China, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

People stand on the street during the heavy winds and rain caused by “In-Fa” typhoon in Shanghai, China, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

People walk on the street during the heavy winds and rain caused by “In-Fa” typhoon in Shanghai, China, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Shanghai and other cities located on China’s eastern coast have suspended flights and most public transports as In-Fa typhoon makes landfall.

The typhoon made landfall on Sunday in the Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, the state-run TV announced citing China’s Meteorological Administration.

The typhoon alert arrives shortly after the central Chinese province of Henan was hit by monsoon rains and floods that claimed at least 58 lives and forced nearly a million people out of their homes. EFE

jg/ta/lv