Shanghai is grappling with its worst Covid outbreak since the start of the pandemic as the financial hub tries to keep the economic engine that fuels 3.8% of China’s GDP afloat.

On Sunday a staggered quarantine was announced for the city which will see areas on the eastern and southern banks of the Huangpu River shuttered until 1 April, while western areas will follow suit from 1 to 5 April.EFE

