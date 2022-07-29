From steak to fin soup, visitors to Bangkok’s Chinatown find a plethora of shark products on offer despite the drop in Chinese tourists to the Thai capital due to the pandemic and warnings from environmentalists that many of the species targeted for meat are threatened with extinction.

Dozens of Chinatown street stalls and restaurants hawk a variety of shark dishes, from the traditional soup, to stews and filets, which sell at double or triple the price of more conventional fish dishes.

“Most clients come and order this shark with rice, the shark soup, or the shark steak (which varies in price between $14 and $274). These are the most popular dishes and our stars,” a hostess of a restaurant specializing in shark meat tells Efe.

(...)