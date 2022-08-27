A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows Russian serviceman on guard in front of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 01 May 2022.(Issued 23 August 2022). EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Ukraine accused Russia of fresh attacks on the occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, energy company Energoatom said Saturday.

Pro-Russian authorities in the occupied region also accused Kyiv forces of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear facilities located in southeastern Ukraine.

"In the last 24 hours, Russian troops have bombed the grounds of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant. We are assessing the damage," Energoatom reported Saturday on Telegram, a day after the nuclear plant was reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid.

(...)