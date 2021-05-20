The near 300-metre high SEG Plaza (C) stands in Shenzhen as seen from Hong Kong, China, 18 May 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The SEG Plaza skyscraper in the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen shook again Thursday, after it first did so two days ago, leading to its evacuation.

The local newspaper The Paper reported several office workers between floors 35 and 60 felt tremors at about noon local time (04.00 GMT) that led security to evacuate the building.

Videos obtained by the newspaper showed how the vibration was evident in the water contained in the kettles or in the oscillation of the ceiling fans.

An hour later, the building management said it had notified tenants of the higher floors to leave the SEG Plaza.

At about 12.31 pm (04.31 GMT) on Tuesday, managers of the building received calls from occupants concerning an earthquake, which authorities are in charge of investigating, although they have not yet found the reasons that explain the skyscraper’s vibration, The Paper said.