Astronauts Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang, and Wang Yaping, greet the crowd before their departure to Tiangong space station at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, 15 October 2021. EFE/EPA/LIU HUAIYU CHINA OUT

(L-R) Astronauts Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang, and Wang Yaping, greet the crowd before their departure to Tiangong space station at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, 15 October 2021. EFE/EPA/LIU HUAIYU CHINA OUT

The CZ-2F rocket carrying Shenzhou -13 spaceship with Astronauts Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang, and Wang Yaping on board, blasts off at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, 15 October 2021. EFE-EPA/YANG GE CHINA OUT

Chinese spacecraft Shenzhou-13, which was launched into space at 12:23 am on Saturday, docked at the Tiangong space station, where the three astronauts placed in orbit are expected to remain for six months, the country's longest crewed mission to date.

The Shenzhou-13 docked successfully with the radial port of the space station's core module Tianhe at 6:56 am, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced. EFE