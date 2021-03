A handout photograph made available by the Suez Canal Authority shows the Ever Given container ship after it was partly refloated in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY

The Ever Given container ship after it was refloated in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A massive container ship that has been stuck across the Suez Canal for almost a week has been set free, the Suez Canal Authority said on Monday.

The SCA aired live footage of the Panama-flagged ship, Ever Given, moving away from the shore after it returned to its normal position.

Canal services firm Leth Agencies said that the 400-meter long and 220,000-ton vessel is currently sailing north, “underway to Great Bitter Lake.” EFE-EPA