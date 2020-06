About 700 people protest after the death of Miguel Otavio Santana da Silva, a five-year-old black boy who fell from the ninth floor of a building while under the care of his mother's employer, in Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil, 05 June 2020. EPA-EFE/DIEGO NIGRO

Hundreds gathered on Friday in a Brazilian city over the death of a minor black boy who fell from the ninth floor of a highrise after his mother, a housemaid, had left him under the care of her employer.

In an echo of the anti-racist and social discrimination protests in the United States, activists marched from central Recife, the capital of Pernambuco state, up to the residential compound where the fatal accident occurred, allegedly due to the negligence of the white employer.EFE-EPA