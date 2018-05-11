A law enforcement officers monitor the situation as students and parents wait outside Highland High School where a 14-year old student shot another student in Palmdale, California, USA, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Law enforcement officers patrol outside Highland High School where a 14-year old student shot another student in Palmdale, California, USA, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Students console each other outside Highland High School where a 14-year old student shot another student in Palmdale, California, USA, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A scuffle between two students ended Friday with one of them wounded and the other under detained following a shooting at a high school in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.

Police rushed to the campus of Highland High School after getting a call reporting the presence of an armed suspect seen at 7:05 am, as Nicole Nishida, spokeswoman for the LA County Sheriff's Department, told the Los Angeles Times.

The Sheriff's Department posted on Twitter that the shooter, a student age 14, was detained at 8:15 am.

The wounded 17-year-old male, who was hit with a bullet in the forearm, was taken to a hospital, ABC7 television reported. He is in stable condition and his life is not in danger.

Authorities are "methodically" checking out the school and students will be taken to their homes in school buses once the campus is declared safe, Nishida said.

The incident, which sparked an enormous deployment of police, led to the closing of all schools in the area.

After the shooting occurred, several students wrote on Twitter that they heard shots and alerted the rest of their classmates not to come near the campus.

Authorities also responded to another alert of a second shooting at Manzanita Elementary School, located some 12 km (7 1/2 miles) away, but it turned out to be a false alarm.