Family member of people killed in a police operation in Rio de Janeiro on 24 May 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

Family member of people killed in a police operation in Rio de Janeiro on 24 May 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

Family member of people killed in a police operation in Rio de Janeiro on 24 May 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

At least 11 people were killed in a shootout during a police raid in a northern Rio de Janeiro favela early Tuesday, authorities said.

Military police said 10 of the dead were suspected gang members while the 11th was a female resident of the neighborhood.

Another two people were hospitalized following the police raid.

(...)