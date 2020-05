Mainz (Germany).- (FILE) - The logo of the German Bundesliga is seen on a TV camera during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg in Mainz, Germany, 02 December 2017 (re-issued on 06 May 2020). The German Bundesliga is set to resume the 2019-20 season in the second half of May amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, as a result of a German government meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state prime ministers in Berlin, media reports claimed on 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara (front C) and teammates attend their training session at the German Bundesliga club's ground in Munich, Germany, 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

People wearing face masks visit the technical Museum after it was reopened in Sinsheim, Germany, 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

First visitors arrive at technical Museum after it was reopened in Sinsheim, Germany, 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

A lowland gorilla looks around his enclosure at the zoo in Heidelberg, Germany, 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Visitors wear protective face masks enjoy looking at the rosy pelicans at the zoo in Heidelberg, Germany, 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Moenchengladbach (Germany).- (FILE) - Cologne's Mark Uth (L) takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Cologne in Moenchengladbach, Germany, 11 March 2020 (re-issued on 06 May 2020). The German Bundesliga is set to resume season in the second half of May amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, as a result of a German government meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state prime ministers in Berlin, media reports claimed on 06 May 2020. (Alemania, Rusia, Colonia) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL *** Local Caption *** 55945564

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses to media during a press conference after a video conference with Germany'Äôs 16 federal state leaders in Berlin, Germany, 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDREAS GORA / POOL

Germany has announced further easing of restrictions imposed to stem the outbreak of Covid-19 after chancellor Angela Merkel met with the leaders of the country’s 16 states on Wednesday.

All shops, regardless of size, will be allowed to reopen, residents of care homes will be allowed visitors, and members of two households will be permitted to meet in public, Merkel said at a press conference.EFE

ks/jt