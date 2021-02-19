Mogadishu (Somalia), 19/02/2021.- Former Prime Minister of Somalia Hassan Ali Khaire (C) joins members of opposition parties as they protest against the political impasse, in the streets of Mogadishu, Somalia, 19 February 2021. Somalia is in the midst of a political impasse between the central government and federal states seeking an agreement over elections and the president's mandate which expired 08 February 2021. Somalia's presidential elections were meant to have taken place before President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo's four-year term expired. (Elecciones, Protestas, Mogadiscio) EFE/EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Mogadishu (Somalia), 19/02/2021.- Supporters of opposition parties protest against the political impasse in the streets of Mogadishu, Somalia, 19 February 2021. Somalia is in the midst of a political impasse between the central government and federal states seeking an agreement over elections and the president's mandate which expired 08 February 2021. Somalia's presidential elections were meant to have taken place before President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo's four-year term expired. (Elecciones, Protestas, Mogadiscio) EFE/EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Shots fired in Mogadishu to clear protest against delay of elections

Shots were fired by security forces in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday to disperse pro-opposition demonstrators protesting against delayed elections in the country.

The shots were fired into the air as protesters, including presidential candidate Hassan Ali Khaire, a former Somali prime minister, marched with banners and national flags along the road leading to Mogadishu airport on Friday morning.

Near the airport, a restaurant was hit by a grenade. The origin of the projectile is unknown.

"I and other presidential candidates, members of parliament, other officials and many civilians survived an assassination attempt," Khaire said on his Facebook page.