Shots were fired by security forces in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday to disperse pro-opposition demonstrators protesting against delayed elections in the country.
The shots were fired into the air as protesters, including presidential candidate Hassan Ali Khaire, a former Somali prime minister, marched with banners and national flags along the road leading to Mogadishu airport on Friday morning.
Near the airport, a restaurant was hit by a grenade. The origin of the projectile is unknown.
"I and other presidential candidates, members of parliament, other officials and many civilians survived an assassination attempt," Khaire said on his Facebook page.