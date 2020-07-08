The popular tourist area of Siem Reap has become the first province of Cambodia to ban the sale of dog meat amid health concerns and pressure from animal rights groups.
The move was lauded by NGOs such as Four Paws International.
A street vendor sells grilled dog meat at a street in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 08 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA
