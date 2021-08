Tokyo (Japan), 29/07/2021.- US Gymnast Simone Biles watches the from the stands at the start of the Women's All-Around final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2021. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Simone Biles will take part in the balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday.

The US athlete, a four-time Olympic champion and widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, has withdrawn from five other events at the Games so far due to mental health issues. EFE