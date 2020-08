A motorists rides past a vegetable farm covered with volcanic ash from Mount Sinabung shortly after an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 10 August 2020. EFE-EPA/IVAN DAMANIK

A motorists rides past a vegetable farm covered with volcanic ash from Mount Sinabung shortly after an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 10 August 2020. EFE-EPA/IVAN DAMANIK

The Sinabung volcano erupted Monday in Indonesian and expelled an ash cloud of about 4,500 meters high that fell on several populated mountainside areas, authorities said.

The Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation reported no deaths or injuries and recommended establishing a security perimeter of up to 5 kilometers around the crater due to the risk of a magma eruption.