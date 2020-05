Migrant workers sit in a dining area aboard the cruise ship Superstar Gemini berthed at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, 23 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Migrant workers use their cell phones during a recreational break along a corridor aboard the cruise ship Superstar Gemini berthed at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, 23 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

A view of an empty Supertree Grove in Gardens by the Bay, Singapore, 21 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Singapore's economy is set for its worst recession in the history of the city state, with its 2020 gross domestic product growth forecast downgraded to between -7 percent and -4 percent due to the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Singaporean government said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry released a new update and amended the 2020 growth forecast for the third time in less than three months. The previous forecasted range was -1 percent to -4 percent. EFE-EPA