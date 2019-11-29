The government of Singapore on Friday ordered American social media giant Facebook to correct a post made by one of its users, marking one of the city-state's first attempts to enforce its new law to combat so-called "fake news."

The Singaporean minister for home affairs, K Shanmugam, said in a statement he had instructed the office administering the law – known as the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act – to issue a Targeted Correction Direction, which requires the company to publish a correction notice on the user's Facebook page. EFE-EPA