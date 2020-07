Supporters of the opposition Worker's Party wave flags under an apartment block in Singapore, 11 July 2020. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

Singapore's Prime Minister and secretary general of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) Lee Hsien Loong waves as he leaves a PAP branch office after the sample preliminary results of the general elections were announced in Singapore, 11 July 2020. EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Supporters of the opposition Worker's Party are seen around a motorcyclist in Singapore, 11 July 2020. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) won its 15th consecutive elections since 1959 in Singapore, consolidating its hegemony in the prosperous city-state, even though the opposition achieved its best results in decades.

Amid the pandemic and a budding economic crisis, the voters on Friday expressed their confidence in the PAP, led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, a technocrat, who has followed the legacy of his father, Lee Kuan Yew, the founder of modern Singapore. EFE-EPA