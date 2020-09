Clinical Associate Professor Tan Ngian Chye (L) and Dr Rena Dharmawan (back, in PPE), associate consultant of the Head and Neck Surgery department at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), conduct a demonstration showing the SwabBot, a robot that performs nasal swab test for Covid-19 coronavirus disease in Singapore, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Dr Rena Dharmawan, associate consultant of the Head and Neck Surgery department at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), cleans the SwabBot, a robot that conducts swab tests for Covid-19 coronavirus disease during a demonstration in Singapore, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A man uses SwabBot, a robot that performs nasal swab test for Covid-19 coronavirus disease, during a demonstration in Singapore, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A team of experts in Singapore has designed a patient-controlled robot that can conduct nasal swab tests to detect Covid-19, reducing the risk of exposure to the virus faced by healthcare workers.

Not only does SwabBot minimize the contagion risk but, with a procedure time of around 20 seconds, it has the potential to be more efficient than manual swabbing, which can take up to twice as long.