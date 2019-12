A villager walks along a flooded school yard at Pantai Bahagia village in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Dec.3, 2019 (issued on Dec.5, 2019). EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

A villager walks along a fishing pond in Pantai Bahagia village in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Dec.3, 2019 (issued on Dec.5, 2019). EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Villagers ride on a motorbike near a flooded area at Pantai Bahagia village in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Dec.3, 2019 (issued on Dec.5, 2019). EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

A girl plays inside her house at Pantai Bahagia village in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Dec. 3, 2019 (issued on Dec.5, 2019). EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

A villager steers his boat on the way to Pantai Bahagia village in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Dec.3, 2019 (issued on Dec.5, 2019). EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Pantai Bahagia in Indonesia has been slowly disappearing under the sea as the climate crisis looms.

Crumbling walls, permanently flooded front yards and houses raised on bamboo poles to prevent water damage are tell-tale signs of the problem the community faces.