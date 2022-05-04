Sinn Féin sits on the cusp of a potentially historic election that could see it become the leading force in Northern Ireland for the first time since the country was established 100 years ago, a result that would bring the question of Irish reunification to forefront of the political agenda, the Northern Irish finance minister Conor Murphy tells Efe.

“The issue of the constitutional position in Ireland is always a huge issue, because our country was unfairly divided 100 years ago and we still suffer from the consequences of that division,” Murphy says following a campaign act with Michelle O'Neill, the vice president of the nationalist and republican party whose core cause is Irish reunification.

Polling ahead of Thursday’s Northern Ireland Assembly elections suggest Sinn Féin will be in a position to propose O’Neill as the country’s new first minister in the power-sharing government, a format enshrined by the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, an international peace deal that brought a tentative end to decades of sectarian violence in the region.

(...)