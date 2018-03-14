Prime minister and chairman of the SMER party Robert Fico during the press conference where he offered his resignation, in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK

(R-L) Chairman of the MOST-HID party, Bela Bugar, prime minister and chairman of the SMER party Robert Fico and chairman of the Slovak National Party (SNS) Andrej Danko during the press conference where Robert Fico offered his resignation, in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said Wednesday that he is prepared to resign in a bid to preserve the governing coalition amid an uproar over last month's murder of an investigative journalist who specialized in exposing high-level corruption.

He told a press conference that the offer to step down was conditional on a commitment from President Andrej Kiska to respect the results of the most recent elections, held in 2016, and to allow his social-democratic SMER party to nominate the new prime minister.

Fico said if Kiska agreed to those terms, he would submit his resignation Thursday.

The prime minister's initiative was supported by his coalition partners, which include a party representing Slovakia's Hungarian minority.

Fico took the step just two days after Interior Minister Robert Kalinak resigned in response to criticism of his handling of the investigation into the Feb. 25 murders of Jan Kuciak, 27, and girlfriend Martina Kusnirova inside the home they shared in Velka Maca, just outside Bratislava, the Slovak capital.

The affair has spurred the largest street protests in Bratislava since the 1989 "Velvet Revolution" that toppled the Communist government of what was then Czechoslovakia.

Kuciak was investigating the possible connections of Slovak politicians and businesspeople with Italian organized crime.

The journalist reported to police that he was receiving threats, but the security forces - under Kalinak's jurisdiction - failed to follow up.

Fico denounced "the unscrupulous exploitation" of the deaths of Kuciak and Kusnirova by people acting on "political motives."

"The opposition and the media forgot some time ago the need to investigate the murder," the prime minister said, accusing his critics of "cooperating to destabilize society."