Slovak presidential candidate Maros Sefcovic (C) speaks to the press after casting his ballot during Slovakia's presidential election run-off at a polling station in Bratislava, Slovakia, 30 March 2019. EPA/JAKUB GAVLAK

A woman casts her ballot during Slovakia's presidential election run-off at a polling station in Svaty Jur, Slovakia, 30 March 2019. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The second round of Slovakia's presidential election pitting ecologist Zuzana Caputova against European Union commissioner Marocs Sefcovic was taking place smoothly on Sunday.

Halfway through election day, the nearly 6,000 polling centers that would close at 9 pm GMT had not registered any incidents to mar the process.

"The elections have been taking place calmly so far," chairman of the State Election Commission, Eduard Barany, told TA3 television.

Interior Minister Denisa Sakova confirmed that the elections were taking place "without problems" across the country.

Nearly 4.5 million people have been called to cast their ballots to elect a new president for the fifth time in the history of the central European country and the first since large rallies broke out in Slovakia over a year ago over the killing of journalist Jan Kuciak.

The journalist had been about to publish an investigation into alleged links between politicians and mafia groups, and the social pressure forced the then Prime Minister Robert Fico to step down.

Polls published over the last few days suggested that Caputova, a 45-year-old lawyer with no political experience, would get nearly 60 percent of votes, compared to 40 percent in the first round, to replace Andrej Kiska.

The head of state "has to have a strong mandate" from the people, Kiska said in the eastern city of Poprad, where he cast his ballot after urging people to vote.

Sefcovic also called people to cast their ballots, saying in the capital Bratislava "the bigger turnout means more legitimacy for the elected president."

The fact that Caputova came first in the first round of the elections two weeks ago confirmed that her message in favor of impartial justice and tackling corruption in the highest spheres of power had echoed among voters.

Her opponent, Sefcovic, who has vast diplomatic experience, has the backing of Smer, the ruling party, which affected him negatively as he earned only 18 percent of votes during the first round.

For many Slovakians, the ruling party has sought to control the prosecutor's office, judges and police, and has shaken the citizens' faith in the system.

According to the electoral commission, the final results will not be announced before Sunday, as the polling centers will close late in the night.