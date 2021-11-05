Health workers escort a Covid-19 patient to the hospital complex in the Kommunarka settlement in Moscow, Russia, 05 November 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Romanian infected patients are sitting in their beds while receiving oxygen and medical care at a makeshift emergency room that was installed in the waiting hall of Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, in Bucharest, Romania, 04 November 2021. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Slowing vaccination rates and slack restrictions have caused an uptick in Covid-19 cases in Europe, a region that has once again become the epicenter of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

GERMANY

Germany on Friday registered a record number of daily Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, adding 37,120 to the official records, a jump of almost 3,000 cases from Thursday.

The country’s weekly incidence rate shot to 169.9 cases per 100,000 people and authorities worry that severe Covid cases and deaths could increase if measures such as mask-use and social distancing do not bring cases down. EFE

