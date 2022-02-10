Pedestrians wait for the green light at the Shibuya Scramble Crossing during a snowfall in Tokyo, Japan, 10 February 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A snowstorm that hit the Japanese capital and surrounding regions on Thursday has led to hundreds of domestic flights being cancelled, apart from dozens of railway lines and roads being blocked.

Heavy snowfall is set to continue until Friday and could exceed 30 centimeters in central Japan and 20 cms in areas west of Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which attributed the storm to a low pressure area being formed along with cold winds.

The JMA warned of ice sheets forming on the roads, apart from the possibility of large amounts of snow and ice falling from buildings and power cuts.

In central parts of the Japanese capital, where heavy snowfall is rare, up to 10 cms of snow is expected to be accumulated by early hours of Friday.

(...)